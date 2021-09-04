ESBC Price Tops $0.0364 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. ESBC has a market cap of $1.08 million and $59,514.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,008,720 coins and its circulating supply is 29,729,386 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.