Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Evergy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Shares of EVRG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.50. 903,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,617. Evergy has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average of $62.29.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.03%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evergy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Evergy worth $32,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

