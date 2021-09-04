Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) COO Sells $339,502.65 in Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) COO Steve Tutewohl sold 13,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $339,502.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steve Tutewohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $576,190.60.

On Thursday, July 8th, Steve Tutewohl sold 200 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $4,400.00.

Shares of EVH opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 2.38. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Evolent Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,859,000 after buying an additional 424,359 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 837,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after buying an additional 37,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

