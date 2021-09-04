Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $87,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $123.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $130.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.22.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,063. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.