EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

EZPW stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 11.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 77.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

