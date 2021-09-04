Falcon Project Market Capitalization Achieves $3.55 Million (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $5,623.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00138934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.20 or 0.00185391 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.47 or 0.07714935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,416.54 or 1.00286965 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.41 or 0.00993407 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Falcon Project Coin Trading

