Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Lifted to Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. Farmer Bros. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $147.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 98.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

