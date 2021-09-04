Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Boosted by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 985,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,364 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 3.9% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Fastenal worth $51,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.89. 1,671,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,896. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,089 shares of company stock worth $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

