FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,224 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 41.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 27,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $3,469,748.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $27,468,357.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,027,582 shares of company stock worth $119,394,909 over the last quarter.

U stock opened at $133.61 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion and a PE ratio of -60.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.32 and a 200 day moving average of $104.28.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

