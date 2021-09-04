FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,767 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $91.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.18.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

