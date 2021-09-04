FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 56,384 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $382.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $354.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.81. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

