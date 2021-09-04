FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,807 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 26.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in National Instruments by 3.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in National Instruments by 199.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 27,443 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 13.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after purchasing an additional 63,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 18.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,413,000 after purchasing an additional 661,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $42.21 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 263.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.46.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

