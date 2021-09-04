FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Ambev by 86.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,136,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 526,141 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ambev by 6.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,689,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 508,239 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 6.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Ambev by 137.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 772,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 447,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ambev by 1.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,513,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,388,000 after purchasing an additional 263,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABEV shares. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Grupo Santander cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

