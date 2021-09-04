Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,722,000 after buying an additional 194,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,795,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,986,000 after buying an additional 918,372 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $63,190,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% during the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,034,000 after buying an additional 349,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.43.

NYSE:FRT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.86. 414,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.77.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

