Feellike Price Up 0% Over Last Week (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,311.44 and approximately $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00066051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00140719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00167600 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.31 or 0.07993090 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,317.79 or 1.00315117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.16 or 0.00825690 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

