Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 898.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,914 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.72. The stock had a trading volume of 176,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,242. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.13. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.81 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.