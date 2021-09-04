Fiduciary Planning LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Fiduciary Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

FTEC opened at $126.82 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.03 and a 12-month high of $127.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.