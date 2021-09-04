Fiduciary Planning LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Fiduciary Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,843 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International comprises about 1.4% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.15.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $1,980,150. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.18. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

