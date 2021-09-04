Fiduciary Planning LLC Purchases 1,395 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 48.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SDG opened at $100.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $100.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.29.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36.

