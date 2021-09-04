Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 817 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $199.57 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.78.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

