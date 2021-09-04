Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 3,493 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

NYSE AWK opened at $185.15 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.69 and its 200-day moving average is $158.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

