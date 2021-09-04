Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,118 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $17,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,734,000 after purchasing an additional 907,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,307,000 after purchasing an additional 193,460 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,376,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,256,000 after purchasing an additional 481,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

