Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 391 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $9,952,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 63,608 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FE opened at $39.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.25. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

