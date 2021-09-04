Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $721.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $663.17 and a 200-day moving average of $605.33. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.44 and a 1 year high of $731.72.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

