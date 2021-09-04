Financial Analysis: SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SITE Centers and Crown Castle International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 9.73% 2.53% 1.08% Crown Castle International 18.62% 12.30% 2.90%

Volatility & Risk

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. SITE Centers pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crown Castle International pays out 78.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SITE Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Crown Castle International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. SITE Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SITE Centers and Crown Castle International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 3 4 0 2.57 Crown Castle International 0 4 8 0 2.67

SITE Centers currently has a consensus target price of $14.86, suggesting a potential downside of 8.06%. Crown Castle International has a consensus target price of $196.18, suggesting a potential downside of 1.17%. Given Crown Castle International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crown Castle International is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SITE Centers and Crown Castle International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $416.76 million 8.18 $35.72 million $0.99 16.32 Crown Castle International $5.84 billion 14.69 $1.06 billion $6.78 29.28

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than SITE Centers. SITE Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crown Castle International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats SITE Centers on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States. The Fiber segment covers access, including space or capacity of fiber primarily supporting small cell networks and fiber solutions. The company was founded by Ted B. Miller Jr. and Edward C. Hutcheson Jr. in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

