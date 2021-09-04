Financial Life Advisors Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Financial Life Advisors lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after buying an additional 13,340,106 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,407,000 after buying an additional 763,540 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after buying an additional 1,226,850 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,109,000 after buying an additional 1,067,288 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,565,000 after buying an additional 403,201 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.98. 1,533,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,847. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.19. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91.

