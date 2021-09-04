Financial Life Advisors Sells 785 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Financial Life Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEUR. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $59.78. The company had a trading volume of 218,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,508. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $60.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.