Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after acquiring an additional 33,829 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

