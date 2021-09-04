Financial Survey: Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) versus Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) and Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and Aiadvertising, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etn. Fr. Colruyt 1 4 0 0 1.80 Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Etn. Fr. Colruyt and Aiadvertising’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etn. Fr. Colruyt $11.60 billion 0.66 $485.07 million N/A N/A Aiadvertising $9.74 million 1.78 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

Etn. Fr. Colruyt has higher revenue and earnings than Aiadvertising.

Profitability

This table compares Etn. Fr. Colruyt and Aiadvertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etn. Fr. Colruyt N/A N/A N/A Aiadvertising -98.85% N/A -195.26%

Volatility and Risk

Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aiadvertising has a beta of -3.04, suggesting that its stock price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Aiadvertising shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Aiadvertising shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Etn. Fr. Colruyt beats Aiadvertising on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers. The Wholesale and FoodService segment supplies wholesalers, commercial customers, and affiliated independent merchants. The Other Activities segment comprises filling stations, printing and document management, and alternative energy. The company was founded by Franz Colruyt in 1928 and is headquartered in Halle, Belgium.

Aiadvertising Company Profile

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

