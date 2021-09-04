First National Trust Co Acquires Shares of 2,448 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

SKYY stock opened at $112.89 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.42 and a fifty-two week high of $112.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.52 and a 200-day moving average of $101.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.