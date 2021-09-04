First National Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 39.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 153,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

