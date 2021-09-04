First National Trust Co Sells 5,858 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

First National Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,858 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $44.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

