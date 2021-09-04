First National Trust Co Sells 897 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,779,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 19.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 46.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $169.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.87. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

