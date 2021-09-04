First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1061 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPAFY opened at $1.92 on Friday. First Pacific has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

