First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1061 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Shares of OTCMKTS FPAFY opened at $1.92 on Friday. First Pacific has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.
First Pacific Company Profile
