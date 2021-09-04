First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Holdings Increased by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 0.6% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,102,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after purchasing an additional 413,406 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.04. 364,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,327. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

