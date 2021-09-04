FLO (FLO) Market Capitalization Hits $6.36 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

