Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Shares Up 0.4%

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.52. 47,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 402,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

The firm has a market cap of $25.28 million, a PE ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

In other Forward Industries news, Director Howard J. Morgan sold 78,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $232,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $27,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,854.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,419 shares of company stock valued at $318,880. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Industries during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Forward Industries during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Industries by 29.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Industries in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Industries by 129.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 160,134 shares during the period. 15.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

