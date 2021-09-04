Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 42.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fox Factory by 165.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 33.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXF opened at $151.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.26. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $172.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.