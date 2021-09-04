Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Franklin Covey also posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on FC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,658 shares during the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FC traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 58,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,255. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $589.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

