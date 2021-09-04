Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth $219,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 31.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 522,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 15.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 39.2% during the first quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $57,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $348,529.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,798,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,695,391.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,753. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDP opened at $32.40 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

