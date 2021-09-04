FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.40. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March shares last traded at $31.40, with a volume of 40 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.