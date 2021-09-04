FTX Token (FTT) Hits One Day Volume of $1.32 Billion

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and approximately $1.32 billion worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FTX Token has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for $62.68 or 0.00125388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00061216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.15 or 0.00182334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.93 or 0.00809993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048321 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

