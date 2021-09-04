Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Reaches $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $450,785.56 and $5,020.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00064916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00155371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.40 or 0.00188131 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.49 or 0.07739413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,108.71 or 0.99861705 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $495.66 or 0.00987807 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,638,428 coins and its circulating supply is 963,899 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

