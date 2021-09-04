Fundamental Research Raises Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Price Target to C$0.98

Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) had its price objective boosted by Fundamental Research from C$0.47 to C$0.98 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Doubleview Gold stock opened at C$0.45 on Tuesday. Doubleview Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.60 million and a PE ratio of -34.62.
Doubleview Gold Company Profile
