Fundamental Research Raises Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Price Target to C$0.98

Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) had its price objective boosted by Fundamental Research from C$0.47 to C$0.98 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Doubleview Gold stock opened at C$0.45 on Tuesday. Doubleview Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.60 million and a PE ratio of -34.62.

Get Doubleview Gold alerts:

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Hat property with 10 mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; the Red Spring deposit situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia; and the Mount Milligan North Property that covers an area of 1,843 hectares located in Prince George, British Columbia.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.