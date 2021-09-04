FunFair Trading 12.2% Higher This Week (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One FunFair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FunFair Coin Profile

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

