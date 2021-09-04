Furucombo (COMBO) Price Reaches $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, Furucombo has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00065003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00150362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.00190647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,899.65 or 0.07827033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,825.32 or 1.00005016 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.44 or 0.01000423 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

