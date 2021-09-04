Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:FUWAY opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. Furukawa Electric has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.67.
About Furukawa Electric
