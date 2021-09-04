Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:FUWAY opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. Furukawa Electric has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.67.

About Furukawa Electric

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. engages in transmission infrastructure and functional materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Electronics and Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments. The Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells optic fiber, optic fiber cable, light related parts, optical semiconductor device, metal communication cable, optical fiber fusion splicer, network equipment, CATV system, and wireless products power cables.

