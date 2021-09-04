FY2021 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2024 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$75.69 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Newmont to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Newmont from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$91.96.

Shares of TSE:NGT opened at C$74.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$68.76 and a 12 month high of C$90.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.73 billion and a PE ratio of 16.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$78.23.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.77 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.682 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

