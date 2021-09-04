FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:APL) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:APL) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Appili Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.36).

Get Appili Therapeutics alerts:

Appili Therapeutics (TSE:APL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.02 million during the quarter.

In other Appili Therapeutics news, insider The K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought 36,500 shares of Appili Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$26,050.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,536,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,951,614.87.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.