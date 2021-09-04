FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:APL) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:APL) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Appili Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.36).
Appili Therapeutics (TSE:APL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.02 million during the quarter.
