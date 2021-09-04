FY2023 EPS Estimates for Angi Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Angi in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Angi has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.